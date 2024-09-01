Israel faces allegations of using Google ads to undermine UNRWA

(MENAFN) The Israeli has faced allegations of using Google ads to undermine the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and deter donations, according to a statement from the agency's commissioner-general on Saturday. Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's commissioner-general, publicly criticized what he labeled a "misinformation campaign" by Israel amid the Gaza conflict. Lazzarini asserted that Israel's actions involve spreading misinformation to obstruct donations to and defame the agency.



Lazzarini emphasized that UNRWA, the largest humanitarian organization providing aid in Gaza, is being targeted in this campaign. He condemned the misinformation efforts as damaging to the agency's reputation and dangerous for its staff. The commissioner-general called for an end to these deliberate misinformation tactics and requested an investigation into the issue. He also criticized various companies, including social media platforms, for benefiting from the spread of false information, advocating for stricter regulations to address such issues.



The UNRWA has faced ongoing criticism from Israel, which has pushed for its closure. Established by a UN resolution in 1949, the agency is dedicated to supporting Palestinian refugees across Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, and Gaza. Its mandate includes providing essential assistance and protection, which has made it a significant player in addressing the humanitarian needs of displaced Palestinians.

