Hourly Blackout Schedules To Be In Place Throughout Monday Ukrenergo
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hourly power outage schedules will be in place throughout Monday, on September 2.
This is according to the Ukrenergo , Ukrinform reports.
Thus, from 00:00 to 16:00 one shift will be switched off, from 16:00 to 24:00 – two shifts. Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities will not be restricted.
At the same time, Ukrenergo warns that there may be changes in the scope of restrictions.
Read also: Russians hit energy facility
in Kharkiv
As reported earlier, on August 26, the Russian invaders conducted the most massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine. As the power system suffered significant damage, hourly blackout schedules were applied.
