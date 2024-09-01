Foreign Minister Congratulates Iranian Counterpart Over Appointment

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday congratulated Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on his appointment.

The discussion, over the phone, focused on regional issues, in particular efforts to end the Israeli on Gaza and Israel's escalating violence in the occupied West and the region.



Safadi stressed that stopping the aggression on Gaza is a crucial first step towards de-escalation and preventing wider regional war.

The ministers also discussed several bilateral issues, stressing the need for an ongoing, transparent dialogue to resolve outstanding issues and to foster a relationship based on cooperation and mutual respect.

They also reviewed previous talks held by Safadi with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran on

August 4.

The two ministers agreed to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next month.