Foreign Minister Congratulates Iranian Counterpart Over Appointment
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday congratulated Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on his appointment.
The discussion, over the phone, focused on regional issues, in particular efforts to end the Israeli attacks on Gaza and Israel's escalating violence in the occupied West bank and the region.
Safadi stressed that stopping the aggression on Gaza is a crucial first step towards de-escalation and preventing wider regional war.
The ministers also discussed several bilateral issues, stressing the need for an ongoing, transparent dialogue to resolve outstanding issues and to foster a relationship based on cooperation and mutual respect.
They also reviewed previous talks held by Safadi with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran on
August 4.
The two ministers agreed to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next month.
MENAFN01092024000028011005ID1108624352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.