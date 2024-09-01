Eslam Piko: Underwater artist capturing beauty below the surface

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Eslam Piko's journey into the depths of underwater photography is a captivating tale of passion and artistry, a story that speaks to the allure of the ocean and the human desire to capture its beauty. Piko, drawn to storytelling through visuals, first ventured into the world of commercial photography, working with major brands like Microsoft, Vodafone, Pepsi, and Mercedes.

His unique visual style quickly gained attention, captivating audiences with its dynamic and artistic flair. But it was his innate connection to the underwater world that truly set him apart, a connection that would shape his creative journey and define his artistic vision.









Piko's journey began in Dahab, a picturesque town on the Red Sea, where the turquoise waters beckoned him to explore their secrets. There, he immersed himself in freediving for two years, embracing the challenge of exploring the ocean's depths with a single breath.

This intimate experience, a communion with the natural world, instilled in him a profound respect for the fragile beauty of the underwater realm. He began to see the ocean not just as a subject, but as a living, breathing entity, a world teeming with life and vibrant colours, a world that demanded to be captured and shared with the world.









His photographs began to reflect this newfound perspective, imbued with a sense of reverence and wonder, a quiet appreciation for the delicate balance of the marine ecosystem. The colours, the textures, the ethereal play of light and shadow-all became elements in a larger narrative, a testament to the ocean's enduring power and mystery.





Piko's artistic talents were recognised during the remarkable“Swims for Life” event, an endurance challenge meticulously organised by SwiMaster, a testament to the human spirit and the unwavering pursuit of personal goals. One of the unique challenges of the event was the requirement for underwater photography expertise to capture the essence of the swimmer's 25+km journey, a feat of incredible endurance that deserved to be documented with artistic sensitivity.









Piko's serendipitous meeting with Lobna Amr, the swimmer's trainer and chairperson of SwiMaster, in Dahab, proved to be a turning point. Amr, herself a passionate advocate for the ocean and a firm believer in the power of visual storytelling, recognized Piko's exceptional talent and his ability to capture the beauty beneath the water's surface.

She introduced him to the concept of“Swims for Life,” sharing her vision for an event that would combine athletic achievement with artistic expression, a celebration of both human resilience and the wonders of the natural world.





Enthralled by the challenge, Piko volunteered his skills to document the event. He saw it as an opportunity to use his artistry to elevate the swimmer's journey, to capture not just the physical act of swimming, but the spirit of determination, the unwavering pursuit of a goal against all odds.

His dedication and artistry resulted in a breathtaking visual narrative of the swimmer's performance, immortalising their 25+ km swim from Dahab's Blue Hole to the Three Pools, a journey that tested the limits of human endurance and showcased the beauty and resilience of the human spirit.





Piko's approach to underwater photography is a masterful blend of advanced technology and artistic sensibility. He relies on a comprehensive array of equipment, including specialised cameras, waterproof housings, and underwater lighting systems, tools that allow him to navigate the challenging environment of the ocean depths and capture the beauty that lies hidden beneath the surface. But it is his artistic eye, his ability to see beyond the technical aspects of photography and connect with the soul of his subject, that truly sets his work apart. He further enhances his images with advanced image editing techniques, revealing the ocean's natural colours and ethereal light with stunning allure.





The result is a collection of images that are both technically stunning and emotionally evocative, a testament to the power of photography to bridge the gap between the human and the natural world.





“Swims for Life” was not only a testament to athletic capability but also a demonstration of how collaboration and passion can create extraordinary outcomes. Piko, with his passion for underwater photography, added an invaluable dimension to the event, ensuring that the swimmer's triumph was captured in stunning visuals, a visual testament to the power of human perseverance and the beauty of the natural world.





His work offers a window into the mesmerising world of the ocean, a world that is both captivating and fragile, a world that deserves our respect and protection. His images enhance our appreciation for marine beauty, reminding us that the ocean is not just a vast expanse of water, but a complex and diverse ecosystem teeming with life, colour, and wonder.

His images serve as a reminder that beauty can be found in unexpected places, and that art can bridge the gap between humans and nature, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the world around us. Eslam Piko's journey is a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and the pursuit of artistic excellence, a journey that has taken him to the depths of the ocean and brought him face to face with the beauty and wonder that lies hidden beneath the surface.