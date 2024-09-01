Kuwait Amb. To UAE: Fifth Joint Committee Promotes Coordination, Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Jamal Al-Ghunaim, underscored Sunday the importance of the fifth edition of joint Kuwaiti-Emirati committee meeting in boosting relations and promoting high-level coordination on bilateral, Arab and international issues.

The joint committee will be held on Monday in the capital city of Abu Dhabi and will be chaired by, on the Kuwaiti side Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya, and the Emirati side Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Nahayan.

Ambassador Al-Ghunaim told KUNA that the meeting will examine a number of agreements, MoUs, and programs.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister will also be meeting with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahayan, and engaging in bilateral talks with Emirati officials, he detailed.

The Ambassador commended the coordination and cooperation as well as the strategic partnership between the two fraternal nations, taking note of several agreements over the course of the past month, including an agreement on double taxation and another on exporting crude material.

Highlighting Emirati-Kuwaiti exchanged investments, the Ambassador mentioned that 15 percent of total direct investments in Kuwait come from the Emirates.

Minister Al-Yahya's visit will also include official opening of new Kuwaiti diplomatic mission headquarters, where he will be doing so with his Emirati counterpart, he added. (end)

