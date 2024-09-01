China increases share of clean energy to more than 25 percent amid push for sustainability

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Chinese government announced that clean now constitutes more than a quarter of the nation's total energy consumption, marking a significant shift towards a more sustainable energy landscape. This development comes as China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, intensifies its commitment to energy transformation and environmental stewardship. The country has positioned itself as a global leader in energy, despite its historical status as the top greenhouse emitter.



According to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office, the share of clean energy in China's overall energy consumption has risen from 15.5% to 26.4% over the past decade. This increase is accompanied by a tenfold rise in the use of wind and solar energy during the same period. The document highlights that China has significantly contributed to global renewable energy expansion, with the country accounting for over 40% of the world's new renewable energy capacity additions and more than half of the total new installations in 2023.



The white paper underscores China's notable advancements in green and low-carbon energy development, reflecting historic breakthroughs in the sector. These efforts align with the country's commitments under the Paris climate agreement, which aims to limit global warming to well below 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Beijing has pledged to peak its carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2060, further demonstrating its dedication to addressing climate change and transitioning to a more sustainable energy system.



