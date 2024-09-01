Bright Luxe Modern Residence By Ezgi Gokce Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bright Luxe Modern Residence

Ezgi Gokce's Exceptional Villa Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, ITALY, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interior design, has announced Ezgi Gokce 's "Bright Luxe Modern Residence" as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This exceptional villa design has been recognized for its outstanding excellence and innovation, solidifying its position as a noteworthy achievement within the interior design industry.The recognition of the Bright Luxe Modern Residence by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award highlights the design's relevance to current industry trends and its alignment with best practices. This award signifies the practical benefits and innovative aspects of the design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing its potential to inspire and influence future interior design projects.The Bright Luxe Modern Residence stands out for its captivating fireplace wall adorned with porcelain stones and a natural rock formation at its base, creating a unique focal point. The heart of the home features a striking corner arrangement of plants coupled with custom-designed cube lighting, adding an exclusive ambiance. The dining area boasts a seamless table with an embedded fountain that promises a refined wine presentation, offering users an exceptional dining experience. The project's clean and sleek lines contribute to its sophisticated and clear design.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Ezgi Gokce and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and inspire new directions within the brand, contributing to the advancement of interior design standards and practices.Interested parties may learn more about the Bright Luxe Modern Residence and its exceptional design at:About Ezgi GokceEzgi Gokce, an interior designer from Turkey, has been passionate about art and design since the age of 3-4. Her dedication to shaping living spaces and creating trends in society drives her to leave a positive impact on the world through her work. With a focus on interior design, Ezgi Gokce aims to continue working hard to make a beautiful mark on the world with her unique talents and perspective.About Lona ArchitectureThe brand name "Lona" signifies canvas or cloth, alluding to the foundational role of interior design. This choice of name symbolizes the creative process in the brand's interior design endeavors, emphasizing the fundamental design ground on which their work is built. Lona Architecture's commitment to creating a strong foundation for their designs reflects their dedication to excellence and innovation in the field.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded designs that demonstrate notable excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their work, which often incorporates original innovations and elicits a strong response. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, including innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetics, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology incorporation, space optimization, project management, safety, and adaptability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international juried design competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Organized annually since 2008, the award welcomes a diverse range of participants from all countries, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

