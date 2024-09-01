Motorcycle Rally In Bandera Expected To Draw Huge Crowd Sept 27-29

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rumble on the River Bike Rally '24

Rumble on the River Annual Bike Rally at Mansfeld Park

- Lanelle EvansBANDERA, TEXAS, USA, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Motorcyclists on their 'steel horses' will be cruising Bandera, the Cowboy Capital of the World, during the upcoming Rumble on the River rally, September 27th – 29th, at Mansfeld Park. The annual event hosted by Biker Rallies of Texas is celebrating twenty-two years and is expected to bring a large crowd to the Texas hill country.Texas Radio Hall of Fame, KLOL alumni, and Houston legend Outlaw Dave, is the events new Entertainment Manager, Stage Manager, and Emcee.Rumble on the River attendees will enjoy live music on an outdoor stage, vendors, food trucks, bike and field games, a karaoke party, scavenger hunt, tattoo contests, after parties, a bike show with $1,000 cash prize, a fun run through the famous Twisted Sisters, an Opening Ceremony with the Mayor of Bandera, and much more.This year's concert lineup includes Guns N Texas – A Texas based tribute to Guns N' Roses, TNT – A Tribute to AC/DC, Motley Krue - A Tribute to Motley Crue, Whiskey D, Reb Jacobs, and The Kaleidoscope Project.Rumble on the River pre-registration is open until Sept 15th. General admission passes for the entire weekend are only $60, and all pre-registered guests receive a free event T-shirt. Tent camping is free with the purchase of a weekend pass. Electric and self-contained RV camping is available on-site and pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure availability. Rally attendees who choose to stay offsite still have plenty of choices in the local area including Al's Hideaway in Pipe Creek, The Springs Retreat in Leaky, or Backroads Reservations just to name a few.VIP upgrades for the bike rally are already sold out. However, all general admission ticket purchases are entered in a weekly drawing for a chance to win a free VIP upgrade! The drawing is held live, each Friday, on the Biker Rallies of Texas Facebook page . The VIP upgrade provides patrons access to the VIP tent with private side-stage viewing of concerts, interaction with the bands, free food and beverages served to your table, and VIP swag bags.Guests who attend Rumble on the River and pre-register for the spring rally, Thunder in the Hill Country, will receive a 20% discount entry to Thunder.Bryan Evans, Owner of Biker Rallies of Texas stated,“I want to personally thank our featured sponsors, Attorney Bryan White, Javelina Harley-Davidson, Kickback Corner Bar & Grill, and Destination Cycle for making it possible.”.“I agree” said Owner Lanelle Evans, adding,“Our valued sponsors are the key to successful events. We've been able to add new events, improve existing events, and add better prizes for contest winners.”Bandera officials advised that residents should take extra care on the road the weekend of the rally and watch out for motorcycles. While there will be a rise in traffic, Bandera welcomes the annual event as it brings a significant increase in revenue to local businesses.____________________________________________________________________________________________About Biker Rallies of Texas: Biker Rallies of Texas has hosted the Thunder in the Hill Country rally each spring and Rumble on the River rally each fall, since 2002. Currently owned by Bryan and Lanelle Evans and Lonnie and Pam Fitch. Parent company Texas Sportbike Moto Rallies.About Bandera, Texas: Located in the Texas Hill Country, about an hour northwest of San Antonio, where Western history, stunning outdoor spaces, and adventure meet. Bandera's title,“Cowboy Capital of the World” originated when it became a staging area for the last great cattle drives of the late 1800's.

Bryan C Evans

Texas Sportbike Moto Rallies

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.