(MENAFN) In a sharp critique delivered at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy representative to the United Nations, accused the United States of hypocrisy regarding its stance on armed conflicts involving Ukraine and Israel. Polyanskiy charged that Washington's support for a nation’s right to self-defense is selectively applied, depending on whether the nation aligns with United States foreign policy objectives.



During the session, Polyanskiy referenced comments made by Robert Wood, the US Alternative Representative for Special Affairs, who had defended Israel's military actions against Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon. Wood's remarks emphasized Israel's right to defend itself against what he described as brutal attacks from a terrorist organization, highlighting the displacement and suffering of Israeli citizens.



Polyanskiy argued that such United States support is reserved solely for Israel and is not extended to other conflicts where Russia is involved. He criticized Washington for its perceived indifference to what he described as crimes committed against Russia and its citizens, suggesting that the United States is selective in its application of principles regarding self-defense and military action.



The Russian diplomat also condemned Ukrainian military actions during its recent incursion into Russia's Kursk Region. He accused Ukrainian forces of attacking civilian areas and targeting the Kursk nuclear power plant, which he claimed poses a significant danger to the entire European continent. Polyanskiy expressed skepticism about whether the United States and its NATO allies would hold Ukraine accountable for these actions, given their stance that Ukraine’s actions are justified as self-defense.



Polyanskiy’s remarks served as a broader condemnation of United States foreign policy, urging other nations to be cautious of Washington’s geopolitical maneuvers and to critically assess its claims and actions. The comments reflect ongoing tensions and criticisms in the international arena regarding the United States’ approach to global conflicts and its support for various nations in different circumstances.

