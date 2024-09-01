Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Size To Worth USD 2.73 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 10.24%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Size was Valued at USD 1.03 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2.73 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: AOS Products Private Limited, Aadhunik Ayurveda, Silverline Chemicals, Estyria's, Life-flo, Bio Planete, Franks Naturprodukte, Piping Rock, Mountain Rose Herbs, HealthAid, Now Foods, Holland & Barrett, Spring Valley, Tradin Organic Agricultural B.V., and Others Key Vendors.

The Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market is to Grow from USD 1.03 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.73 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.24% during the projected period.









The oil produced from pumpkin seeds has a dark green hue. There are four primary fatty acids: stearic (7.8%), palmitic (13.4%), linoleic (33.1%), and oleic (43.8%). One of the most popular vegetables in Indonesia, pumpkin is thought of as a functional food due to its remarkably high content of health-promoting bioactive compounds. With 29 percent of the 27 million tons of pumpkins produced globally, China led the globe in production. These might encourage the growth of healthy hair. Pumpkin seed oil has significant effects on cardiovascular health. It has been shown to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol, two significant risk factors for heart disease. The advantages of pumpkin seed oil for prostate health are well-supported by data. It keeps the prostate healthy and helps avoid benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a condition where the prostate enlarges. This is due to its high zinc content. However, the strict regulations may prevent the market from expanding.

Browse key industry insights spread across 209 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cold-Pressed, Traditional/Processed, and Others), By Application (Food, Cosmetics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The market expansion is anticipated to be supported by the cold-pressed pumpkin seed oil segment.

Based on type, the pumpkin seed oil market is divided into cold-pressed, traditional/processed, and others. Among these, the market expansion is anticipated to be supported by the cold-pressed pumpkin seed oil segment. Cold pressing, which excludes the use of chemicals, heat treatment, refining, and solvent extraction, is one of the oldest techniques for obtaining oil. One of the key advantages of cold pressing is the decrease in the degradation of bioactive components of beneficial oils, such as phytosterols, tools, fatty acids, vitamins, and carotenoids. The produced oils have increased consumer appeal due to their nutritional value and functional characteristics. Cold-pressed oil, produced from the seeds of various pumpkin varieties, is a new commercial product entering the market.

The food category held the greatest share of the market over the course of the projection period.

Based on application, the pumpkin seed oil market is divided into food, cosmetics, and others. Among these, the food category held the greatest share of the market over the course of the projection period. Pumpkin seed oil is highly valued and often used as a finishing oil to enhance the flavor of salads, soups, and desserts because of its nutty flavor. Customers care about their health and want to incorporate healthful foods into their meals love this oil because of its high content of unsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The demand for pumpkin seed oil has surged due to the food industry's rising preference toward plant-based and functional meals. In addition, it has become a staple in many kitchens worldwide due to its well-known health benefits, which include improving cardiovascular health, reducing inflammation, and supporting prostate health.

Europe has the highest share of the global pumpkin seed oil market over the forecast period.

Owing to the region's long history of growing pumpkins and producing oil from them, especially in countries like Slovenia and Austria, the European pumpkin seed oil sector generated the largest revenue share. European pumpkin seed oil enjoys a strong market presence due to its excellent reputation and high standards. The market for premium pumpkin seed oil is driven by the inclination of European consumers towards natural, organic, and gourmet food items. Furthermore, the region's rigorous quality control systems and advanced agricultural methods guarantee the production of oil of the highest caliber. The commercial dominance of pumpkin seed oil is also attributable to its extensive usage in classic European cuisines and culinary traditions.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow fastest pace throughout the forecast period. With the growing trend toward health and well-being, consumers are searching for nutrient-rich oils like pumpkin seed oil for their skincare routines and diets. The area's burgeoning vegan and plant-based food movements have also raised demand for alternative oils. The rise in e-commerce and specialty health food stores has made pumpkin seed oil more accessible to customers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global pumpkin seed oil market include AOS Products Private Limited, Aadhunik Ayurveda, Silverline Chemicals, Estyria's, Life-flo, Bio Planete, Franks Naturprodukte, Piping Rock, Mountain Rose Herbs, HealthAid, Now Foods, Holland & Barrett, Spring Valley, Tradin Organic Agricultural B.V, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022 , the β-carotene bleaching, DPPH radical scavenging, and ABTS assays were used to determine the antioxidant capabilities of PSOs, as reported in the Journal of Applied Pharmaceutical Science. In both DPPH radical experiments, PSO from Gunung Kidul which was extracted by hot pressing had the maximum antioxidant activity (98.71%).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global pumpkin seed oil market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market, By Type



Cold-Pressed

Traditional/Processed Others

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market, By Application



Food

Cosmetics Others

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market, By Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

