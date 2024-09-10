Tral Assembly Constituency: NC-Congress Split May Give Edge To PDP

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As the first phase of the Jammu & Kashmir assembly approaches, the Tral constituency in south Kashmir's Pulwama district is set for a three-way contest between candidates from the People's Party (PDP), the National Conference-Congress alliance, and an NC-backed independent.

According to details, the contest will see PDP's Rafiq Ahmad Naik, NC-Congress alliance candidate Surinder Singh Channi, and independent candidate Dr Gh Nabi Bhat, supported by National Conference, as the main competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafiq Ahmad Naik

The son of former MP and Revenue Minister Ali Mohammad Naik, Rafiq retired on June 30, 2024, and entered politics with a PDP mandate. Despite initial dissatisfaction among some PDP leaders, Rafiq has strong political roots, backed by his father's legacy. However, his inexperience in direct politics is a factor.

Surinder Singh Channi

Read Also 16 Candidates In Fray For NC Bastion Habba Kadal Omar Abdullah Vs. Aga Muntazir: Stage Set For A Strong Budgam Showdown

A member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Vice President of J&K Congress, Channi represents the NC-Congress alliance. He has a solid vote base and has served in multiple roles within the Congress, making him a key contender.

Dr Gh Nabi Bhat

A former winner of the Tral seat in 2002, Bhat was denied an NC mandate in 2008 and 2014, with the party backing his brother instead. After being overlooked for the NC-Congress alliance ticket this year, Bhat is contesting as an independent. His loyalty to the party and strong ground presence make him a significant challenger.

Political analysts believe the vote split between Surinder Singh Channi and Dr Gh Nabi Bhat may benefit the PDP. However, Naik's political inexperience and the defection of Dr Harbaksh Singh to the AIP could also influence the outcome. The inclusion of areas like Awantipora into the constituency could further impact voting patterns, they said.

The Tral seat has been represented by several notable figures, including Ali Mohammad Naik in 1972, 1983, and 1996; Mohammad Shaban Bhat in 1977; Gh Nabi Naik in 1987; Dr Gh Nabi Bhat in 2002; and PDP's Mushtaq Ahmad Shah in more recent elections. With 98,156 registered voters and 116 polling stations, the electoral battle in Tral is expected to be a closely watched contest