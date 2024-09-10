Russians Shell Kutsurub Community In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, September 10, Kutsurub community in Mykolayiv region came under the enemy's artillery shelling.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

"On September 10, at 06:02, Kutsurub community was again subjected to the enemy's artillery shelling. The aftermath is being estimated," the post reads.

At the same time it is noted that yesterday the enemy attacked Kutsurub community twice – at 16:05 with FPV drones and at 20:00 with artillery. No casualties were reported.

Also, on September 8, at 09:35, the enemy targeted Ochakiv with FPV drones and at 10:25 they shelled Ochakiv water area with artillery. A car was damaged.

On September 10, at night, Ukrainian air defenses shot down four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles of Shahed 131/136 type in Mykolaiv region.