Air Traffic Suspended In Moscow Airports Overnight Tue Amid Drone Attacks - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Tuesday, September 10, the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow came under a drone attack attacked, which forced authorities to close down all air traffic. Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, also located in the area, banned all landings citing security reasons.

That's according to Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

Currently, all three airports have resumed operations.

Also, in the early hours of Tuesday, drones hit at least three high-rise buildings in Ramensky , Moscow region (a town located a few kilometers from Zhukovsky airport).

A fire broke out at two of the impact sites, according to local reports.

A 46-year-old resident was killed and four were injured, said Andrey Vorobyov, Moscow Region's Governor.

It is reported that as a result of the drone strike, at least 20 apartments were damaged.

At another high rise, one the apartment was damaged and at least one person was injured.

Another drone fell into the forest in the nearby village of Prudki.

Forty-three residents were evacuated from the area.

Vorobyov says drones were also shot down over Podolsk, Liubertsy, Domodedovo, and Kolomna. Kashira residents also reported drone sightings. The drone debris plunged onto the Kashirskoye Highway, where traffic was blocked toward Moscow, reported the head of the Domodedovo district, Yevgenia Khrustalova.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, whose Telegram channel delivered updates throughout the night claims the fire in one of the high-rise buildings in Ramensky, where a person died, and at the Zhukovsky airport broke out amid“repelling the attacks” and“due to the debris”. Governor Vorobyov used neutral words in his statements.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 144 drones were intercepted overnight in nine Russian regions, including 20 over Moscow region. Another 72 drones were shot down over Bryansk region and the rest – over Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Oryol, Kaluga, and Tula regions, as per defense oficials.

It was reported that the air traffic operator Rosaviatsia also introduced temporary restrictions for Kazan airport.

Reports claim the airfields of Shaykovka (Kaluga region) and Khalino (Kursk region) also came under attack. Tu-22m3 bombers attacking Ukraine usually take off from Shaykovka while Shahed kamikaze drones are launched from Khalino.

As reported, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a number of Russian regions are regularly subjected to drone attacks.