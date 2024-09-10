War Update: 167 Clashes Along Ukrainian Frontlines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 9, a total of 167 combat engagements were reported from the Ukrainian battlefields.

That's according to a morning update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians launched four missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and at populated areas, as well as 97 airstrikes involving 130 glide bombs. Also, the enemy launched 4,916 artillery strikes, including 195 rocket salvos.

Russian airstrikes targeted the settlements of Pavlivka, Bilopillia, Hodunivka, Kupiansk, Zahryzove, Pustohorod, Halahanivka, Kharkiv, Bilokrynychne, Tverdokhlibove, Shchurove, Stelmakhivka, Kurylivka, Kramatorsk, Predtechyne, Dilyivka, Toretsk, Panteleimonivka, and Oleksandropil.

Ukraine intercepts 38 kamikaze drones overnight Tuesday

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force, as well as missile and artillery units, 13 times hit Russian manpower and equipment clusters and five artillery systems.

Kharkiv axis: two enemy attacks were reported in the Vovchansk and Hlyboke areas.

Kupiansk axis: 12 attacks were reported. The defense forces repelled the assaults toward Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, and Stelmakhivka.

Lyman axis: the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance near eight settlements, including Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Hryhorivka, and Makiivka.

Siversk axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 assaults near Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, and Zvanivka.

Kramatorsk axis: Russian troops attacked twice in the area of Bila Hora.

Toretsk axis: the enemy, with air support, launched nine assaults near Nelypivka and Toretsk.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukrainian defenders held back 41 assault and offensive attempts by the Russian army in the direction of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove, and Mykhailivka. Most of the enemy attacks targeted Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka.

As Iran comes on verge of creating nukes, U.S. can't just voice "concern" again - Ukraine's ex-FM

Kurakhove axis: Ukraine repelled 46 attacks as the enemy's main focus was on the areas of Ukrainsk, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Heorhiivka, where six, seven, 15, and 12 combat clashes were recorded, respectively.

Vremivka axis: the Russians carried out nine assaults near Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, and Vuhledar, where they actively employed tactical aviation.

Orykhiv axis: the invaders tried to dislodge the Ukrainian units from their positions in the areas of Maly Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky, launching three assaults. The enemy also dropped 10 glide bombs and launched up to 100 unguided air-to-surface missiles.

Prydniprovia axis: Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions nine times. All offensive attempts were repelled as the enemy suffered losses.

No signs of any offensive groupings being formed were spotted in the Volyn and Polissia axes.

On the border with Russia in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation, launching strikes from their territory.

The Ukrainian Army raid in Russia's Kursk region is in progress.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualty toll since the invasion is estimated at 627,790, including 1,380 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

Photo: General Staff