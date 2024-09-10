Baku Hosts Forum Of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad
Date
9/10/2024
Nazrin Abdul
The Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad, held in Baku,
continues its work on September 10, Azernews
reports.
On the second day of the forum, discussions will take place on
the following topics: "The development of data science as one of
the priority areas in Azerbaijan," "The role of mathematical models
in forecasting and assessing the impact of human interventions,"
"The resonance of Azerbaijani newspapers published between
1918-1920 in the present day," "Current approaches to scientific
and educational cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye,"
"Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis in Arabic sources," "The
characteristics and prospects of scientific cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Russia," and "The activities of DAAB in the virtual
space."
In addition, sessions will be organized at the event. In these
sessions, participants grouped by scientific fields will brainstorm
on DAAB's strategic plans, taking into account the priority topics
identified in previous sessions and the issues raised in the
presentations of university leaders.
It should be noted that the event is being held with the support
of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, the Ministry of
Science and Education, and organized by the World Association of
Azerbaijani Scientists. The event will conclude on September
11.
More than 80 Azerbaijani scientists from 23 countries and nearly
200 scholars in total are participating in the forum.
As part of the forum, participants will visit the cities of
Shusha and Khankendi to utilize the knowledge and expertise of
Azerbaijani scientists in the process of restoring territories
liberated from occupation. They will also hold discussions with the
faculty of Garabagh University.
The aim of the forum is to bring together Azerbaijani scientists
living in different countries, facilitate their interaction with
local scientists, exchange knowledge and experience, and contribute
to the networking of Azerbaijani scholars worldwide.
