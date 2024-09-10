Front For Liberation Of French Colonies Protested Against Paris' Travel Advisory Regarding Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Front for the Liberation of French Colonies has issued a statement in response to the French for Europe and Foreign Affairs' advisory regarding Azerbaijan, Azernews reports. The statement says:

Although the Prime of France has yet to form his government, the actions of the outgoing Minister of the Interior and the alarmist warnings from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerning Azerbaijan do not surprise anyone.

The government's next step will undoubtedly be to completely ban "French citizens" from visiting the aforementioned country. This decision would contradict the principles of "human rights" and "the free movement of people and goods" and would be entirely unlawful. The sole aim of the French State's actions is to prevent the Baku Initiative Group from continuing its mandate, granted by the Non-Aligned Movement within the framework of the United Nations. The mission of the Baku Initiative Group is to end colonialism worldwide.

France is well aware of its declining international image-this is rooted in the fact that the Baku Initiative Group has brought to the attention of the international community how member countries' territories have been occupied by a so-called "human rights country" (France) and how it has treated and continues to treat indigenous peoples. The current situation in Kanaky (New Caledonia) is the best example of this.

The Liberation Front of organizations from the last colonies under French control is rebelling against the methods of a country in political decline, which does not hesitate to resort to the most blatant and anti-democratic schemes to preserve its colonies. The aim is to maintain the interests that allow it to survive and to keep its position in the parade of great maritime powers.

For our part, we will continue to work with the Baku Initiative Group within the framework defined by the UN or with any other partners we deem necessary in order to finally achieve our independence and protect the interests of our peoples.

The statement has been signed by the leaders of 14 political movements from territories under French colonial rule. It is worth recalling that in July of this year, the leaders of political parties and movements fighting for independence in French colonies held their First Congress in Baku and established the Front for the Liberation of French Colonies.

Officials from 17 French and Dutch colonies signed the Final Declaration on the establishment of the Liberation Front. The participants also ratified the Charter of the Front.