Front For Liberation Of French Colonies Protested Against Paris' Travel Advisory Regarding Azerbaijan
Date
9/10/2024 3:09:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Front for the Liberation of French Colonies has issued a
statement in response to the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign
Affairs' travel advisory regarding Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports. The statement says:
Although the Prime Minister of France has yet to form his
government, the actions of the outgoing Minister of the Interior
and the alarmist warnings from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
concerning Azerbaijan do not surprise anyone.
The government's next step will undoubtedly be to completely ban
"French citizens" from visiting the aforementioned country. This
decision would contradict the principles of "human rights" and "the
free movement of people and goods" and would be entirely unlawful.
The sole aim of the French State's actions is to prevent the Baku
Initiative Group from continuing its mandate, granted by the
Non-Aligned Movement within the framework of the United Nations.
The mission of the Baku Initiative Group is to end colonialism
worldwide.
France is well aware of its declining international image-this
is rooted in the fact that the Baku Initiative Group has brought to
the attention of the international community how member countries'
territories have been occupied by a so-called "human rights
country" (France) and how it has treated and continues to treat
indigenous peoples. The current situation in Kanaky (New Caledonia)
is the best example of this.
The Liberation Front of organizations from the last colonies
under French control is rebelling against the methods of a country
in political decline, which does not hesitate to resort to the most
blatant and anti-democratic schemes to preserve its colonies. The
aim is to maintain the interests that allow it to survive and to
keep its position in the parade of great maritime powers.
For our part, we will continue to work with the Baku Initiative
Group within the framework defined by the UN or with any other
partners we deem necessary in order to finally achieve our
independence and protect the interests of our peoples.
The statement has been signed by the leaders of 14 political
movements from territories under French colonial rule. It is worth
recalling that in July of this year, the leaders of political
parties and movements fighting for independence in French colonies
held their First Congress in Baku and established the Front for the
Liberation of French Colonies.
Officials from 17 French and Dutch colonies signed the Final
Declaration on the establishment of the Liberation Front. The
participants also ratified the Charter of the Front.
MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108655597
