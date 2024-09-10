عربي


Azerbaijani Special Forces Participating In Eternal Brotherhood III Exercise

9/10/2024 3:09:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Under the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2024 between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Eternal Brotherhood – III multinational joint special forces exercise is being held in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The special forces of the Azerbaijan army are visiting Kazakhstan to participate in the exercise.

The exercise held at the Orda training range in Turkistan region will continue until September 19.

