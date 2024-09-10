Azerbaijani Special Forces Participating In Eternal Brotherhood III Exercise
Date
9/10/2024 3:09:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Under the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2024 between
the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Eternal
Brotherhood – III multinational joint special forces exercise is
being held in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
The special forces of the Azerbaijan army are visiting
Kazakhstan to participate in the exercise.
The exercise held at the Orda training range in Turkistan region
will continue until September 19.
