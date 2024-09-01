Erdogan announces Türkiye's objective to establish fishing industry in international waters

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Türkiye's strategic objective of establishing a robust fishing industry in international waters. Speaking at the 2024-2025 Fishing Season Opening event in Istanbul, Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to securing and expanding global fishing rights for Turkish fishermen. He highlighted the nation's proactive efforts in international fisheries management platforms aimed at protecting Turkish fishing interests and noted that Türkiye has successfully increased its quota in several fish species as evidence of these efforts.



Erdogan detailed Türkiye's progress in this area, revealing that the country has expanded its network of agreements from 10 to 15 nations over the past year, with a focus on African countries. He further stated that Türkiye is nearing the final stages of negotiations with an additional 12 countries. This expansion reflects Türkiye's strategic approach to international fisheries, which aims to foster mutually beneficial relationships rather than pursuing a colonialist approach.



The president underscored that Türkiye's strategy involves creating win-win scenarios where both local populations and Türkiye benefit from the value generated through these agreements. Turkish investors contribute to this by establishing factories in partner countries, which not only processes their products but also generates employment opportunities for local citizens.



In closing, Erdogan extended his well-wishes to Turkish fishermen, hoping for a prosperous and profitable fishing season ahead. This initiative aligns with Türkiye’s broader goals of enhancing its international presence and influence while contributing positively to the economies of its partner nations.

