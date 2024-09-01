Dragon Oil expands operations with new regional office in Turkmenistan

(MENAFN) Dragon Oil, a subsidiary fully owned by the Dubai government, has inaugurated its largest regional office outside of the UAE in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, as reported by a news agency on Friday. This strategic move is part of the company's broader plan to enhance its investments in Turkmenistan’s oil and sector. Dragon Oil, which has been active in Turkmenistan for over 25 years, views this new office as a key step towards achieving its long-term objectives, including entering the blue hydrogen market by 2029 and significantly boosting its investments. The company is particularly focused on increasing oil production capacity in Turkmenistan, where it currently produces around 60,000 barrels per day, while also exploring opportunities in renewable energy projects.



The new office, located in the heart of Ashgabat, spans 1,600 square meters, making it the largest Dragon Oil facility in Turkmenistan. It houses more than 60 employees spread across 15 different departments, highlighting the company's commitment to expanding its regional presence. This expansion not only reinforces Dragon Oil’s operational capabilities but also aligns with its strategic goal to enhance overall production. Currently, Dragon Oil produces 180,000 barrels per day across the countries where it operates, and it aims to increase this figure to 250,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025. Turkmenistan is expected to play a significant role in this planned growth, reflecting the country’s importance in Dragon Oil’s future investment and production strategy.



MENAFN01092024000045015682ID1108623710