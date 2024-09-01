Iran exports tuna fishes valued at USD1436M in 5 months

(MENAFN) According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's tuna fish exports reached a value of USD14.6 million during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, which runs from March 20 to August 21. This figure highlights a 24 percent increase in the value of Iran's fishery exports compared to the same period last year. In total, Iran exported 68,000 tons of fishery products worth USD138 million during this period, marking a 32 percent rise in value year on year.



The director general of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture's Office of Quality Improvement, Processing, and Aquatic Market, Abbas Mokhtari, previously reported a significant boost in fishery exports for the first quarter of the Iranian calendar year (March 20 to June 20). During this quarter, Iran exported 73,369 tons of fishery products valued at USD121.4 million, a substantial increase from the 52,282 tons worth USD93.1 million exported in the same period of the previous year. This reflects over a 40 percent rise in export volume year on year.



For the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, IRICA reported a 3 percent increase in the total value of fishery exports, which surpassed USD310 million. The weight of exported fishery products during this period was 149,000 metric tons, showing a 12 percent increase from the previous year. Among these exports, shrimp alone accounted for USD98.5 million, representing 32 percent of the total export value of Iran's fishery products.



Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and China were the primary destinations for Iran's shrimp exports, although there was a 26 percent decrease in the value of shrimp exports compared to the previous year. Despite this decline, the overall growth in fishery exports reflects a broader expansion in Iran's aquatic product trade.

