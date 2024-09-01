Russia Downs Drones Targeting Moscow Facilities
KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia has claimed shooting down more Ukrainian drones, including three unmanned aerial vehicles that targeted a power plant in Moscow.
Mikhail Shuvalov, head of the Kashira municipal district, said:“Three drones attempted an attack on the premises of the Kashirskaya power plant.”
TASS news agency, quoted the official as saying the botched strike caused no casualties, damage or power outages.
Separately, Russia air defence systems shot down two more UAVs in the Moscow Region.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel:“Two more enemy UAVs attacking Moscow have been downed in the Ramensky municipal district. As of now, nine drones have been taken down.”
Earlier, five UAVs had been shot down in various parts of the Moscow Region, including one near an oil refinery.
