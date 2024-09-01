Over 160 Russian Missiles, 780 Glide Bombs, 400 Drones Launched At Ukraine Over Week - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the course of this week, Russia launched at Ukraine more than 160 missiles of various types, 780 guided aerial bombs, and 400 one-way attack drones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on , Ukrinform saw.

" It is entirely justified for Ukrainians to respond to Russian terror by any means necessary to stop it. Every day and night, our cities and villages endure enemy attacks," Zelensky wrote in a caption to the showing the devastation resulting from the Russian strikes.

According to the president, Russia has launched over 160 missiles of various types, 780 guided aerial bombs, and 400 strike UAVs of different kinds against the Ukrainian people over the past week alone.

: We require both: permissions for long-range use, and long-range shells and missile

"To fully protect and safeguard our cities from this aggression, we need greater support for Ukraine's rightful response. This includes decisions to carry out long-range strikes on Russia's missile launch sites, destroy Russian military logistics, and conduct joint efforts to shoot down missiles and drones – everything that will help us resist Russian evil," the president emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky said in a video address Ukraine needs partners to allow its Army to use long-range capabilities, as well as additional long-range missiles and artillery rounds.