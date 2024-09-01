David Neres Robbed At Gunpoint After Napoli's Win Over Parma

(MENAFN- IANS) Naples, Sep 1 (IANS) Napoli's new signing David Neres was robbed by two men on a motorcycle after the side's 2-1 win over Parma outside the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, an incident was revealed by Neres' wife on Instagram.

"David would like to say sorry to the fans who were waiting outside for him. While trying to leave the after the game, two men on a motorcycle smashed the car and robbed him at gun point," read the post by Neres' wife on Instagram.

Neres signed for Napoli from Benfica two weeks ago and made his first appearance in the side's 3-0 win over Bologna last Monday and was once again used as a substitute in their late win over Parma on Saturday.

The Brazilian winger assisted midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's 96th minute winner, following which the incident took place. According to a report, Neres' Rolex got stolen by the two motorcyclists.

"A few steps from the Maradona, however, two people approached and broke the window of the car, pointing a gun at the footballer, aiming and obtaining his Rolex," read a report by Italian website Calciomercato.

David has signed a four-year deal that will keep him tied to the Naples based club till 2028. Neres' arrival cost Napoli 30 million Euros. In the Portuguese top flight from 2022/23 to 2023/24 only Pedro Goncalves (23) and Rafa Silva (16) provided more assists than David Neres (15), with the Brazilian playing far fewer minutes add to that only Rafa Silva (102) completed more dribbles than David Neres (91) for Benfica.

During his time at Ajax – from February 2017 to December 2021 – Neres was one of only two Ajax players to have provided at least 35 goals and 25 assists in the Eredivisie, along with Dusan Tadic. Only Hakim Ziyech (265) completed more dribbles than Neres at Ajax in the Dutch top flight while they were at the club together.