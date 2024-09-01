Air Marshal Dixit Takes Over New Central Air Command Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Sep 1 (IANS) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who was at the forefront of various projects for the adoption of future technologies, force modernisation, and increased focus on 'Atmanirbharta' as the IAF's Deputy Chief, on Sunday took over the new chief of the Central Air Command.

Commissioned into the Indian Air Force's fighter stream on December 6, 1986, he is an Experimental Test Pilot and a Qualified Flying Instructor with more than 3300 hours of flying experience on a variety of aircraft in the IAF inventory. Air Marshal Dixit, an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College (Bangladesh)m and the National Defence College, has actively participated in numerous operations and exercises such as Operations 'Safed Sagar' (Kargil was) and 'Rakshak' (J&K anti-insurgency operations, a defence statement said.

During his illustrious career spanning more than 37 years, the Air Marshal has held several significant field and staff appointments.

Commanding officer of a Mirage fighter squadron, a front-line fighter air base in the Western Sector and a premier fighter training base in the Southern Sector, he has also served as a Directing Staff at the Air Force Test Pilots School and, Principal Director, Air Staff Requirement, at the Air Headquarters.

Air Marshal Dixit has also served as Air Defence Commander at the Southern Air Command and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff, Projects, and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff, Plans, at Air Headquarters.

Prior to taking over the Bamrauli-headquartered Central Air Command, he was Deputy Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Marshal Dixit has highlighted that operational readiness of the Central Air Command in all scenarios will top his agenda.

He is the recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal for meritorious service.