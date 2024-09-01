Kerala: Wild Elephant Murivalan Komban Dies After Brutal Battle With Dominant Tusker Chakkakomban In Idukki

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: Murivalan Komban, a wild elephant, died on Saturday (Aug 31) due to severe injuries near the spinal cord, which he sustained during a clash with Chakkakomban, a powerful tusker. Unfortunately, his condition continued to deteriorate despite efforts by forest department officials.

A prolonged and intense rivalry between Murivalan Komban and Chakkakomban, a notorious troublemaker in the Chinnakanal, Pooppara, and Santhanpara areas, culminated in a devastating clash that lasted nearly ten days, beginning on August 21. The fierce battle between the two elephants ultimately proved fatal for Murivalan Komban.

Following a brutal and extended battle, Murivalan Komban weakened and critically injured, succumbed to his wounds and fell into the bushes of the Chinnakanal area. The elephant's body bore the scars of the intense fight, with around 15 severe gashes and lacerations, primarily concentrated on its legs and behind.

