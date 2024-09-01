Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Congratulates Uzbekistan On Independence Day
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Uzbekistan on
their Independence Day, Azernews reports.
"Congratulations to our ally and brother Uzbekistan and its
people on the occasion of their National Day," the ministry said in
a post on X.
"Mustaqillik kuni muborak bo'lsin," the ministry adds in the
Uzbek language.
