Hikmet Hajiyev: Support Provided For Armenian Militarization Policy Serves To Create Tension In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Currently, the regulations have been agreed upon between the parties (Armenia and Azerbaijan). Under the agreement, the basis and framework are created for the delimitation process to proceed. Upon mutual understanding conditions, the process will continue on a bilateral basis. The border delimitation process is absolutely bilateral in nature,” Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists, Azernews reports.

“Considering the progress of the process between the two states in the light of peace and mutual understanding, we believe that there is no longer a need for the European Union border mission to operate near the Azerbaijan-Armenia border on the Armenian side,” Hikmet Hajiyev added.

Touching on the recent remarks of the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, the President's Assistant added: "There are quite contradictory and inaccurate aspects in the statements of the Armenian Prime Minister. Armenia is pursuing the militarization policy, which is a fact. A number of Western countries, especially France, provide serious support to Armenia in implementing its militarization policy, which in turn, serves to create the tension in the South Caucasus region.”