War Update: 199 Combat Clashes Along Front Lines, 52 In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 31, 199 combat clashes were reported on the battlefield, with Russian invaders being the most active in the Pokrovsk sector (52 clashed over the past day).

The General Staff of Ukraine's posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the enemy launched at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas five missile strikes with ten missiles, 73 air strikes with 96 guided air bombs. Also, they launched about 3,900 attacks, including 96 involving MLRS.

Russian targeted the settlements of Manukhivka, Hlukhiv, Obody, Lyptsi, Mali Prohody, Cherkaska Lozova, Kruhliakivka, Serhiivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Selydove, Pokrovsk, Oleksandropol, Mirnohrad, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Novoukrainka, Kostiantynopil, and Rivnopil.

Ukraine's Air Force, missile forces and artillery units launched eight strikes on enemy manpower concentrations and one strike on Russian ammunition depot.

In the Kharkiv sector, the invaders launched attacks near Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians attacked 24 times. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled all the assaults near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, and Berestove.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 enemy attacks near nine different settlements, as well as in the Serebriansky forest, the center of combat being Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove and Nevske.

In the Siversk sector, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled nine Russian assaults near Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Zvanivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders disrupted 20 attempts by the enemy to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Bila Hora, Ivanivske, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar and Kalynivka. More than 50 percent of all the clashes occurred near Kalynivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 14 attacks near the settlements of Kurdiumivka, Nelipivka, New York and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian military repelled 52 enemy assaults of varying intensity, the most of them being near the settlements of Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka (six, twenty and ten, respectively).

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces rebuffed enemy attacks near Ukrainsk, Lisivka, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka where the Russians attempted 30 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses. The enemy was the most active near Heorhiivka, where they launched 13 assaults throughout the day.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders attacked the Ukrainian positions 11 times near Vuhledar, Makarivka, Vremivka, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka.

Ukrainian border guards destroy enemy anti-aircraft artillery system inregion

There were four clashes in the Orikhiv sector – two of them near Robotyne and two – near Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the Ukrainian positions three times.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs were spotted of enemy offensive groupings being formed, the General Staff noted.

According to the AFU General Staff, the Ukrainian offensive operation in Russia's Kursk region is underway; Russian invaders there are mercilessly shelling and bombing their own towns and villages.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russia's casualty toll in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 1, 2024, has reached an estimated 616,300 (+1,350 over the past day).