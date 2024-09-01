There Is Global Interest In Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections, CEC Chairman Says
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"There is significant global interest in the elections held in
Azerbaijan. Most of the international observers have extensive
experience in elections, and their opinions are important," said
Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election
Commission (CEC), during a press conference on Sunday regarding the
commencement of the parliamentary elections,
Azernews reports.
Panahov also noted that approximately 65,000 local observers,
representing 25 Political parties, are monitoring the
elections.
Elections are held in 6,478 polling stations in 125
constituencies across the country. Some 54 of them are in the
liberated territories.
MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108623772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.