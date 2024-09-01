Russian Army Kills One Civilian, Injures Six More In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was killed and six others were wounded as Russian shelled the Donetsk region on Saturday, August 31.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“On August 31, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Shcherbynivka. Six more people were wounded in the region over the day,” wrote Filashkin.

According to him, three people were wounded in Dobropillia, two in Lyman and one in Zvanivka.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,715 people have been killed and 5,928 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, five men were killed in Russia's shelling of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, the day before.

