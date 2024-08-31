عربي


Hemp To Flaxseeds: 7 Seeds That Have More Protein Than Meat

8/31/2024 5:00:19 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Seeds can be a powerhouse of protein, sometimes surpassing meat. Discover seven seeds that offer impressive protein content, ideal for boosting your diet with plant-based nutrition

Hemp to Flaxseeds: 7 seeds that have more protein than meat

Hemp Seeds

Rich in protein, hemp seeds offer around 10 grams per 3 tablespoons. They contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds deliver about 5 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons. They are also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, making them a nutritious addition to your diet

Flaxseeds

With roughly 6 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons, flaxseeds are a great plant-based protein source. They also provide essential fatty acids and fiber

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds offer approximately 7 grams of protein per ounce. They are also a good source of iron, magnesium, and zinc

Sunflower Seeds

These seeds provide about 6 grams of protein per ounce. They are also rich in healthy fats, vitamin E, and various antioxidants

Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds contain around 5 grams of protein per ounce. They are also high in calcium and iron, contributing to overall health

Quinoa Seeds

Although often considered a grain, quinoa is technically a seed. It provides around 8 grams of protein per cup cooked and is a complete protein source

AsiaNet News

