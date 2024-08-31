Hemp To Flaxseeds: 7 Seeds That Have More Protein Than Meat
Date
8/31/2024 5:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Seeds can be a powerhouse of protein, sometimes surpassing meat. Discover seven seeds that offer impressive protein content, ideal for boosting your diet with plant-based nutrition
Seeds can be a powerhouse of protein, sometimes surpassing meat. Discover 7 seeds that offer impressive protein content, ideal for boosting your diet with plant-based nutrition
Rich in protein, hemp seeds offer around 10 grams per 3 tablespoons. They contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source
Chia seeds deliver about 5 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons. They are also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, making them a nutritious addition to your diet
With roughly 6 grams of protein per 2 tablespoons, flaxseeds are a great plant-based protein source. They also provide essential fatty acids and fiber
Pumpkin seeds offer approximately 7 grams of protein per ounce. They are also a good source of iron, magnesium, and zinc
These seeds provide about 6 grams of protein per ounce. They are also rich in healthy fats, vitamin E, and various antioxidants
Sesame seeds contain around 5 grams of protein per ounce. They are also high in calcium and iron, contributing to overall health
Although often considered a grain, quinoa is technically a seed. It provides around 8 grams of protein per cup cooked and is a complete protein source
MENAFN31082024007385015968ID1108621857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.