As Students Return To School, Experts And Officials At Moph, HMC, And The General Directorate Of Traffic Call For A Focus On Road Safety

Doha, Qatar: As the new school year begins, experts and officials from the of Public (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Hamad Trauma Center (HTC), and the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT) are urging all road users to stay focused on road safety, especially due to the increase of traffic from cars, buses, and pedestrians.

Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani, Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs Department at MoPH, emphasised the importance of making road safety a daily priority, particularly during the school season.

Adding, "As we focus on safeguarding our community's health, particularly our children, it is crucial that road safety becomes a part of our daily dialogue. Let us all contribute to a safer start to the school year by adhering strictly to road safety measures."

Lt Abdul-Mohsin Al Ruwaili, Traffic Media Officer at the General Directorate of Traffic, stated that the directorate has prepared a comprehensive plan to manage traffic flow during the school year, as part of its commitment to enhancing and ensuring traffic safety across various areas of the country.

"The plan aims to facilitate the movement of vehicles and reduce traffic congestion on main roads, around schools and the roads leading to them, by increasing patrols and traffic police, especially at intersections and around schools that experience traffic congestion. This will help ensure the safety of students and all road users, and I encourage all road users to adhere to the traffic laws and guidelines."

Dr Aisha Abeid, the Assistant Director of the HMC Injury Prevention Program, the community outreach arm of the HTC, explained, "It is the right time for families to turn their attention to safety, specifically reviewing their road safety practices. Preventing injuries that may arise from motor vehicle crashes should be foremost in the minds of parents, school officials and all drivers in Qatar. All children must be properly restrained in the rear seats, and parents and bus drivers must exercise caution while driving and be role models. For example, always wearing a seatbelt, driving within the speed limit, not texting or talking on mobile phones while driving, and adhering to traffic rules to ensure the safety of students."