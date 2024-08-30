Richmond American Announces Debut Of New Yuba County Masterplan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seasons at

Riverton North & South are now selling in Plumas Lake!

PLUMAS LAKE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, (NYSE: MDC ), is pleased to announce that Seasons at Riverton

(RichmondAmerican/SeasonsAtRiverton ) is now open for sales in Plumas Lake. Featuring two exciting communities, this exceptional new masterplan offers ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after SeasonsTM Collection, designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable for a variety of buyers.

About Seasons at Riverton North & South:

The Ammolite is one of seven Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Riverton in Plumas Lake, California.

New ranch and two-story homes from the $500s

Seven inspired SeasonsTM Collection floor plans

Up to 6 bedrooms & approx. 3,040 sq. ft.

3-car & RV garages available

Close proximity to highways & notable schools

Short drive to popular shops & restaurants

Near Beale Air Force Base & Toyota Amphitheatre Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Seasons at Riverton

is located at 1699 Bond Way (Leighton Grove and River Oaks Boulevard) in Plumas Lake. Call 530.491.7104 or visit

RichmondAmerican for more information or to schedule an appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

