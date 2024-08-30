Fame Tattoos Now Offering Tongue Piercing Services At Its Body Piercing Shop In Miami

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hialeah tattoo studio expands services to include tongue piercings, strengthening its position as Miami's top tattoo and piercing destination.

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fame Tattoos , renowned for its high-quality tattoo and body art services, is delighted to announce the launch of tongue piercing services at its body piercing and tattoo shop in Hialeah, Florida.

Fame Tattoos is renowned for providing exceptional tattoo and body piercing services in a relaxed and peaceful environment. With over 50 years of combined experience, the studio's skilled artists have won more than 100 awards at conventions worldwide. The addition of tongue piercing to their service offerings further cements Fame Tattoos' position as a leading tattoo and piercing studio in Miami.

"We are excited to introduce tongue piercing services to our clients," said Mr. Omar Gonzalez, spokesperson for Fame Tattoos. "Our team of experienced piercers is trained to provide safe and professional tongue piercings using sterile equipment and techniques. We prioritize our clients' comfort and satisfaction, ensuring they have the best possible experience at our studio."

In addition to tongue piercings, Fame Tattoos offers a wide range of services, including tattoos, tattoo removal, permanent makeup, micro blading, hair micropigmentation, and aftercare. The studio's tattoo removal procedure is similar to applying a tattoo, resulting in a safer, more effective, less expensive, and more comfortable removal process compared to traditional methods.

Clients have consistently praised Fame Tattoos for their exceptional service and professionalism. Deya Fort, a satisfied customer, shared, "This was my sixth piercing, and I will literally never go anywhere else. From the front desk to my piercer, Cheppy, was amazing. Everyone was so nice and not only that, but the place was SUPER clean (it was the first thing I noticed) great environment. 10/10 recommend!!"

Another client, Soph, expressed her appreciation, saying, "If anyone is considering getting a piercing, I definitely recommend going here for it. All the staff were so nice, funny and professional. The equipment was sterile and clean, including the place itself. I must admit that before finding this place, I tried other piercing/tattoo shops, but none of them beat this one. By far, it was the best experience I ever had. Definitely will be coming back. Thank you so much!"

Jessica Rascon, a long-time patron, added, "Me and my kids have done all our piercings here. We love the environment and workers. It's never a dull moment. Very professional and thorough with their work. Will continue coming back."

Fame Tattoos' commitment to providing top-notch services has earned them a loyal clientele, including local residents, athletes, and celebrities. The studio treats each client and piece as a work of art, regardless of size or content, ensuring a personalized and gratifying experience for all.

For more information about Fame Tattoos' tongue piercing services or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at or call 305-303-2025.

###

About Fame Tattoos

We are the top tattoo artist in Miami with over 50 years of combined tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Fame Tattoos' tattoo and body piercing studio is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

Omar Gonzalez

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States

Note to Editors:

.Fame Tattoos is located in Hialeah, Florida, and serves clients in the Miami area.

.The studio offers a wide range of services, including tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup, micro blading, hair micropigmentation, and aftercare.

.Fame Tattoos uses sterile equipment and follows strict safety protocols for all their services, including tongue piercings.

.The studio has over 50 years of combined experience and has won more than 100 awards at tattoo conventions worldwide.

End of Press Release.

Omar Gonzalez

Fame Tattoos

+1 305-303-2025

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.