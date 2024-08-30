Baby Blendy's Anti-Colic Portable Baby Bottle Blender Is Phthalates Free

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Doctor-recommended baby bottles with built-in mixer designed to reduce air bubbles and foaming, which may help with colic symptoms.

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Baby Blendy , a leader in baby feeding solutions, is proud to announce that their product is phthalates free, a testament to the company's commitment to providing safe, healthy, and convenient feeding solutions for babies worldwide.

Baby Blendy has patented the first and only rechargeable, battery-operated, anti-colic portable baby bottle blender that mixes powdered baby formula, rice, and oatmeal cereals in seconds. The magic lies in Blendy's mixer, which spins rapidly to create a cyclone swirl, doing all the mixing for you, hands-free. This method significantly reduces foam and air bubbles from mixing with the milk, helping your baby swallow less air and thereby reducing post-feeding symptoms like gas, spit-up, colic, and other discomforts.

"Our mission has always been to design and reinvent the baby bottle," said Mr. Osmay Gonzalez, Spokesperson for Baby Blendy. "By making our product phthalates free, we are taking another step towards ensuring the health and safety of the babies who use our bottles."

In addition to the mixer, Baby Blendy's bottles feature a bottom anti-colic air vent system that allows the milk to pass through the nipple more smoothly. This separates air from the milk, further decreasing gas, spit-ups, and other feeding discomforts for your baby. The bottle also completely dissolves all chunks of formula, giving your baby all the nutrients they need without clogging the nipple.

Baby Blendy's bottles come in four-ounce, six-ounce, and eight-ounce sizes, and are ideal for use with breast milk as well. When breast milk is stored, it separates into layers, with fats rising to the top. Baby Blendy's product helps mix all those layers thoroughly, ensuring your baby gets the full nutritional benefits of your milk.

Baby Blendy's innovative design has been recognized by prestigious institutions, including:

.Parents' Pick Award

.Family's Choice Award

.A'Design Award

.Baby and Children's Products Award

.The Baby Maternity Magazine Award

About Baby Blendy LLC

Our mission has been to design and reinvent the baby bottle. We've patented the first and only rechargeable, battery-operated, anti-colic portable baby bottle blender that mixes baby formula, cereals, and breast milk in seconds.

Contact Details:

Osmay Gonzalez

Baby Blendy LLC

8004 NW 154th St. Suite #130

Miami Lakes, FL 33016

USA

Email: info (at) BabyBlendy (dot) com

1-844-4Blendy / 1-844-425-3639

Note to Editors:

Baby Blendy LLC is at the forefront of infant nutritional health with its innovative anti-colic baby bottle blender. Designed for ease of use and efficiency, Baby Blendy's products are doctor-recommended and have been recognized with multiple awards for their positive impact on infant feeding practices. For further details, interviews, or demos, please reach out to the contact provided above.

