Jamie Oliver Kitchen, Bangalore, Has Just Launched An Enticing New Breakfast Menu

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, August 2024 –Jamie Oliver Restaurant invites diners to embark on a journey at Jamie Oliver Kitchen, located in the heart of Indiranagar, Bangalore. Celebrated for his commitment to wholesome, delicious food, Jamie Oliver has inspired millions around the world through his television shows, bestselling cookbooks, and advocacy for healthy eating. Staying true to his dedication to quality ingredients, the restaurant's newly launched breakfast menu features a variety of dishes crafted from the freshest, locally sourced produce, promising a unique and delightful breakfast experience.

Guests can begin their morning with a variety of breakfast delights at Jamie Oliver Kitchen. The menu includes the hearty Full Brekkie, featuring grilled cottage cheese, mushrooms, and a crispy potato hash cake, as well as the lighter Nutty Granola Bowl with yoghurt and fresh fruit. The Cottage Cheese Croissant pairs grilled cottage cheese with smashed avocado and tomato chutney, while the Smashed Avocado Toast offers herby avocado with a kick of chilli. Sweet options include Beautiful Berry Pancakes and a refreshing Fruit Salad. For a savoury treat, the Scrambled Egg Croissant with creamy feta and chilli sauce is a must-try.



Whether guests are craving a hearty start or a light, refreshing treat, the breakfast menu at Jamie Oliver Kitchen in Indiranagar offers something for every palate. Each dish reflects Jamie's passion for fresh, quality ingredients, ensuring a nourishing and delicious morning meal. Diners are invited to start their day the Jamie Oliver way, with flavours that inspire and ingredients they can trust.



Jasper Reid, Founder and CEO, Dolomite Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. stated,“At Jamie Oliver Kitchen, we believe breakfast is a chance to start your day with something truly special. Our new breakfast menu in Indiranagar is crafted to bring joy and nourishment with every bite. We've focused on fresh, local ingredients and vibrant flavours to make your mornings as delicious and inspiring as possible.”



Jamie Oliver Restaurants Jamie Oliver Restaurants is a successful international restaurant franchise business spanning 23 countries, with 70+ food outlets across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and South America. The company has a growing portfolio of seven franchised formats, from delivery-only, quick-service and fast-casual to polished-casual and premium restaurant brands, including Jamie's Italian, Jamie Oliver Kitchen, Jamie Oliver's Pizzeria, Jamie's Deli, Chequer Lane, Jamie Oliver's Diner and the experiential Jamie Oliver Cookery School. The restaurants are known for their industry-leading food and nutrition standards, award-winning kids' menus and warm, welcoming staff who channel Jamie's passion for good food.



