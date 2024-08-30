Les Garçons Announce The Opening Of Their First Brick-And-Mortar Yarn Shop On The Plateau Mont-Royal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Les Garçons opens a new yarn shop in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal, featuring luxury yarns, knitting supplies, and a welcoming space for knitters.

- Maxim CyrMONTREAL, QC, CANADA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Knitwear designer Maxim Cyr and yarn dyer Vincent Deslandes, founders of yarn brand Les Garçons, are proud to announce the opening of their first brick-and-mortar yarn shop in Montreal , on the Plateau Mont-Royal.Along with an extensive in-house yarn line, the shop offers a carefully curated selection of luxurious and high-quality natural yarns from prestigious international brands like Brooklyn Tweed, La Bien Aimée and Isager, along with a range of ready-to-knit kits , patterns and accessories.“Our objective with Les Garçons has always been to share the things and products we love,” says Maxim Cyr.“We initially created the brand in 2020 with the simple goal of meeting our customers face-to-face at events, but the pandemic made us change those plans. We're happy that we finally were able to open this space that, I hope, will become a destination for knitters close and far.”The shop features collaborations with talented artisans from around the world, a principle that is at the core of the Les Garçons brand.“We've always been driven by our passion for knitting, and opening 'la boutique' is our way of sharing that passion with an increasing number of knitters,” adds Vincent Deslandes.“We're thrilled to have this space where people can not only discover and touch our yarns, but also gather and be inspired by the products of other talented makers.”Located in the heart of one of Montreal's most vibrant neighbourhoods, the new boutique aims to become a yarn destination for anyone with a passion for knitting. Visitors are invited to explore the range of products and even take a moment to sit down and knit in a relaxing space during one of the planned knit nights or at anytime.For more information, visit boutiquelesgarcons.About Les GarçonsLes Garçons, founded in 2020 by knitwear designer Maxim Cyr and yarn dyer Vincent Deslandes, is a Montreal-based knitting and yarn brand known for their curated selection of luxurious and high-quality natural yarns, as well as knitting patterns. With their newly opened brick-and-mortar boutique on Plateau Mont-Royal, Maxim and Vincent want to help make Montreal a yarn destination for anyone with a passion for knitting.

