Situation At Front, Start Of School Year, And Energy: Zelensky Held Meeting With Cabinet Of Ministers
8/30/2024 10:08:50 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, during which three issues were discussed: the situation at the front, the start of the school year, and the state of the energy sector.
According to Ukrinform, the President announced this in a Telegram message.
“The report of the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the situation at the frontline - first of all, the Pokrovsk direction.
Separately, the Commander-in-Chief reported on the details of the operation in the Kursk region, including the next replenishment of the exchange fund. This is extremely important for strengthening our position in the exchange process,” the statement said.
Updated...
