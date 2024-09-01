Russia Lost 36,810 Troops In Ukraine In August

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's losses in Ukraine in August amount to nearly 36,810 troops.

Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces also destroyed a significant number of enemy weapons and military equipment over the past month.

In particular, the Russian lost 193 tanks, 557 armored combat vehicles, 1,517 artillery systems, 44 MLRS, 33 air defense systems, 2,065 vehicles, and 278 special equipment units.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down five Russian aircraft, two helicopters, as well as 1,539 UAVs and 150 missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 1, 2024 amount to nearly 616,300 invaders.