(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Russian military aircraft were recorded over the Baltic Sea near the external border of Latvian territorial waters 109 times.

This is reported by Delfi with reference to the National of Latvia, Ukrinform saw.

For example, this week the Air Force announced on the X social that patrol took off from the military base in Lijellward as they had on-call mission to identify a Russian Il-20 aircraft that routinely flies over the Baltic Sea without a transponder or flight plan.

n to buy first 50 drones for Ukraine following fundraise

In April, 2024, the German Minister of Defense said that Russia was "very likely" behind a series of violations affecting GPS navigation in the Baltic region.