Russian Warplanes Approaching Latvian Border Hundred Times In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Russian military aircraft were recorded over the Baltic Sea near the external border of Latvian territorial waters 109 times.
This is reported by Delfi with reference to the National armed forces of Latvia, Ukrinform saw.
For example, this week the Air Force announced on the X social Network that NATO patrol planes took off from the military base in Lijellward as they had on-call mission to identify a Russian Il-20 aircraft that routinely flies over the Baltic Sea without a transponder or flight plan.
In April, 2024, the German Minister of Defense said that Russia was "very likely" behind a series of violations affecting GPS navigation in the Baltic region.
