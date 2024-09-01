OpenAI's ChatGPT rises in popularity as big companies look to invest

(MENAFN) OpenAI, the artificial intelligence startup known for its advanced language model ChatGPT, announced on Thursday that its chatbot has surpassed 200 million weekly active users. This figure represents a significant growth, doubling the number of users from last fall when it had reached 100 million. This surge in usage reflects the increasing adoption of AI-powered tools since ChatGPT's launch in 2022, which was designed to generate human-like responses based on user prompts. The widespread application of ChatGPT has not only boosted OpenAI's popularity but also played a crucial role in driving the company's valuation higher. Notably, OpenAI reports that 92 percent of the 500 largest companies in the U.S. are utilizing its products, highlighting the growing reliance on AI across various sectors.



In addition to its rapid growth, OpenAI has made significant strides in its partnerships and collaborations. The U.S. AI Safety Institute revealed that OpenAI, along with another AI startup, Anthropic, has entered into agreements with the U.S. government to conduct comprehensive research, testing, and evaluation of their AI models. These agreements are part of broader efforts to ensure the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies. Meanwhile, the company's valuation prospects continue to climb, with reports suggesting that tech giants like Apple and Nvidia are in discussions to invest in OpenAI as part of a new funding round. This funding round could potentially value the San Francisco-based AI developer at over USD100 billion. Furthermore, Microsoft, a long-time backer of OpenAI, is also expected to participate in this latest investment round, underscoring its continued commitment to the company's growth.



The recent developments underscore OpenAI's position at the forefront of the AI industry, driven by the success of ChatGPT and its expanding user base. As interest from major companies and investors continues to grow, OpenAI is poised to solidify its status as a leader in artificial intelligence innovation and application. With new partnerships, ongoing research, and substantial investment opportunities on the horizon, the company is well-positioned to shape the future of AI in the years to come.



MENAFN01092024000045015682ID1108623706