Russian Opera Singer Recognized With Prestigious Azerbaijani Awards

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with People's
Artist of the USSR Tamara Sinyavskaya, Azernews
reports citing the Culture Ministry .
During the meeting, Adil Karimli highlighted the singer's
impressive artistic journey and recognized her exceptional talent
in opera performances.
The Culture Minister underlined that Tamara Sinyavskaya, the
spouse of the legendary singer and composer, People's Artist of the
USSR Muslim Magomayev, has significantly contributed to promoting
Azerbaijani culture.
Her activities in this area have always been highly appreciated
by the Azerbaijani state. In 2023, by the relevant orders of
President Ilham Aliyev, Tamara Sinyavskaya was awarded the jubilee
medal "100th Anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" and the
"Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan".
During the meeting, these prestigious state awards were solemnly
presented to the singer. Tamara Sinyavskaya conveyed her heartfelt
appreciation to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his
unwavering support and recognition of her contributions.
The event concluded with a photo session to commemorate the
occasion.
The Russian opera singer has performed many solo concerts in the
largest concert halls around the world, including the Great Hall of
the Moscow Conservatory, the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Russia,
and the Royal Concertgebouw in the Netherlands.
The singer's concert repertoire includes opera arias, romances,
and the most complex works by Sergei Prokofyev, and Pyotr
Tchaikovsky.
Tamara Sinyavskaya also performed in a duet with Muslim
Magomayev. Their heart-touching love story inspired filmmakers to
produce a TV series about one of the most popular celebrity couples
of the past.
Sinyavskaya is a laureate of the Lenin Komsomol Prize (1980),
People's Artist of the USSR (1982), and People's Artist of
Azerbaijan (2002).
On July 5, 2018, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev decreed
awarding People's Artist of the USSR and prominent opera singer
Tamara Sinyavskaya the Sharaf Order for her long-term and fruitful
activities aimed at strengthening the Russian-Azerbaijani cultural
ties.
