Regulation On Joint Activities Of Commissions Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Signed
Date
8/30/2024 5:19:10 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
In accordance with the Protocol of the 8th meeting signed on
April 19, 2024, by the State Commission on the Delimitation of the
State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of
Armenia and the Commission on Issues of Delimitation of the State
Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the
Republic of Azerbaijan, the work on the approval of the Regulation
on the Joint Activities of the Commissions has been completed,
Azernews reports.
The Regulation on the Joint Activities of the Commissions was
duly signed on August 30, 2024. Currently, the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia have started their internal
state procedures.
