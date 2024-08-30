Regulation On Joint Activities Of Commissions Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Signed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In accordance with the Protocol of the 8th meeting signed on April 19, 2024, by the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Issues of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the work on the approval of the Regulation on the Joint Activities of the Commissions has been completed, Azernews reports.

The Regulation on the Joint Activities of the Commissions was duly signed on August 30, 2024. Currently, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia have started their internal state procedures.