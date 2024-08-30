Gold Rate FALLS On August 30: Check 22 And 24 Carat Price In YOUR City

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) On August 30, gold prices in India hovered around Rs 73,000 per 10 grams. The rate for 24-carat gold, known for its highest purity, was Rs 73,150 per 10 grams.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.