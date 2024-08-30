عربي


Gold Rate FALLS On August 30: Check 22 And 24 Carat Price In YOUR City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On August 30, gold prices in India hovered around Rs 73,000 per 10 grams. The rate for 24-carat gold, known for its highest purity, was Rs 73,150 per 10 grams.

