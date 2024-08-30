126 Countries Invited To BRICS Municipal Forum In Moscow

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The VI International Municipal Forum (IMF) of the BRICS countries will take place in Moscow on 27-28 August 2024.

The forum, hosted by Russia during its BRICS chairmanship, will bring together delegates from 126 countries. TV BRICS is the international partner of the event.

The forum will cover 13 areas of work, including international municipal cooperation, economy, digital technologies, industry, energy, urban infrastructure, transport, ecology, healthcare, education, science, culture, sports and tourism. The event will include more than 70 business events and a large-scale exhibition, showcasing the annual international exhibitions“DIGITECH+” and“Mechanical engineering: strategies and technologies.”

Cities and regions from most BRICS countries have confirmed their participation.“To date, more than 40 foreign delegations have confirmed their participation, including those from Brazil, China, India, UAE, Iran, and Ethiopia.

Delegations from Egypt and South Africa are tentatively ready to join the event. The work with foreign participants does not stop. I am sure that there will be even more of them,” said Vyacheslav Manuilov, Deputy Head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow.

Mikhail Sverdlov, Director of the BRICS Business Communications Support Foundation, expects around 5,000 participants from 500 cities worldwide.“Representatives of all 89 regions of the Russian Federation will come to the forum. They include mayors of megacities, heads of regions, representatives of authorities – in general, all those who are responsible for the functioning of cities as a single system,” he said exclusively for TV BRICS .

Sverdlov emphasized that the forum will not only host state and municipal officials but also representatives of small and medium-sized businesses.“On the platform of the IMF BRICS, entrepreneurs will be able to establish new business contacts and initiate projects aimed at urban development,” he said.“Thus we want to draw the attention of the world community to Russian entrepreneurs who are planning to enter foreign markets – China, India and the Gulf countries.”

Vladimir Platonov, President of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the opportunity for colleagues from similar organisations in other countries to exchange experiences.

The VI BRICS International Municipal Forum will be held at the Expocentre exhibition venue. It is supported by the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation and the Roscongress Foundation. The General Partner is the Moscow City Government.

The event aims to foster the exchange of experience and ideas between representatives of regional and municipal governments from BRICS countries and build effective business communications with entrepreneurs from Russia and other partner countries.