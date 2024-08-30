Russia Loses Another 1,200 Troops In Ukraine In Last Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 30, 2024, amounted to about 613,590 people, including another 1,200 people in the last day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 8,574 (+3) Russian tanks , 16,722 (+23) armored combat vehicles, 17,572 (+23) artillery systems, 1,175 (+1) MLRS, 940 (+1) air defense systems, 368 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 14,453 (+84), cruise missiles - 2,556 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 23,763 (+57), special equipment - 2,967 (+2).
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, on August 29, as of 22:00, 156 combat engagements with Russian troops took place at the front.
