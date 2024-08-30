Ukraine Downs 12 Russian Killer Drones Overnight Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Friday, August 30, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 12 Shahed-131/136 one-way attack drones launched by Russia.

That's according to Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk , Ukrinform reports.

The enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, launched from the temporarily occupied Crimea, and 18 Shahed-131/136 type UAVs from the Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions, the commander wrote on Telegram.

As a result of an air defense effort, involving aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, e-warfare capabilities, and mobile fire groups, 12 kamikaze drones were intercepted and another four went missing from radars (crashed).

The drones were shot down over Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Sumy regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, late at night on August 29, an air raid alert went off in several regions after Russian drones were spotted in the Ukrainian airspace.

Photo: Getty Images