Prince William, Prince Harry Re-Unite At Their Uncle's Funeral In The UK; Did They Talk To Each Other? Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prince William and Prince Harry recently reunited in the UK for the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, who passed away on July 29 at the age of 82 from undisclosed causes. The brothers attended the service at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, on August 28, but reportedly avoided any interaction during the event. Lord Fellowes, the brother-in-law of the late Princess Diana, held a significant place in their maternal family.

According to The Sun, both princes attended the funeral, dispelling earlier concerns that Prince Harry might miss the event due to ongoing security issues in the UK. A family friend confirmed that“both princes were there” to pay their respects, though they maintained a low profile. They reportedly sat in the back, but not together, further emphasizing the strained nature of their relationship.

Sources revealed that the brothers' presence at the funeral was so discreet that many attendees were unaware of it until after the ceremony.“William and Harry were both there, but we never saw them speak to each other, and they were keeping their distance,” another source noted, highlighting the ongoing rift between them.

Reports have suggested that Harry has struggled to communicate with his brother, with texts and calls allegedly going unanswered. Although their relationship is currently described as "very bad," there is still hope that it is not beyond repair.

ALSO READ:

Massive pre-sale response for Thalapathy Vijay's 'The GOAT'; US and North America collections soar

The tension between the brothers reportedly began in 2016, when William expressed concerns about Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle moving too quickly. The divide deepened in 2020 when Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and relocated to the United States with their two children.

The situation worsened after their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan implied that the royal family harbored racist attitudes. Additionally, Harry's memoir, "Spare," detailed a physical altercation between the brothers, with Harry accusing William of grabbing him by the collar and knocking him to the floor. Their last public reunion occurred in May 2023 during King Charles's coronation, where they reportedly did not interact.

This discreet yet poignant appearance at their uncle's funeral underscores the deep and ongoing tension between the once-close brothers.