(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Researchers from the University of Goias (UFG) and the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) have unearthed a previously unknown dinosaur species during an expedition in the border region of Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

The new dinosaur species, named Tiamat valdecii, belongs to the titanosaur family. The discovery is considered historic as it marks the first time a titanosaur has been found in the Potiguar Basin of northeastern Brazil.

What sets Tiamat valdecii apart from other titanosaurs is a distinctive extra protrusion on one of its vertebrae.

The discovery was reported by Metropoles, a partner of TV BRICS .