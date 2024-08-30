Instagram Expands Creative Tools With New Fonts, Animations And Carousel Limits

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Instagram is introducing new features to its creative tools, giving users more ways to personalise their content.

The updates, announced Tuesday, include new fonts, text animations and effects for Reels and Stories, the ability to add text and stickers to photos and carousels, and an increase in the carousel limit to up to 20 photos and videos in a single post.

“We're introducing improvements to our creative tools to give you more ways to express yourself and make your content your own,” Instagram said in a statement.

New Fonts, Animations and Effects for Reels and Stories

Instagram is adding new and unique fonts, animations and effects to its text tool for Reels and Stories. Users can access these new options by opening the text tool and tapping on the text button.

“Once you select a font, you can animate your text or add an effect – easily mix and match to find a combination that breaks the mould and feels uniquely you,” Instagram said in a statement.

Adding Text and Stickers to Photos and Carousels

Users can now add text – including the newly released fonts – and layer images via stickers to their photos and carousels. This allows for greater creative flexibility, enabling users to make their content stand out and explore new storytelling options with photos and carousels.

To use the new text tool, users simply tap on the text button after selecting a photo from their gallery. They can layer in additional images by tapping the gallery button in the top right corner of their screen. Tapping on the sticker itself allows users to change its shape from a rectangle to a square, circle, heart or star.

Longer Carousels

Earlier this month, Instagram increased the carousel limit to up to 20 photos and videos in a single post. This provides users with more creative options to fully capture the moment and vibes on their carousels. To create longer carousels, users can click on Post and then select up to 20 photos and videos.

These updates are designed to give Instagram users more flexibility to express themselves and their ideas in their own unique way, no matter which format they use.